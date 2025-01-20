TLC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/20/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

NILES and MATILDA

ADVERTISEMENT

JOE and MAGDA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

VANJA and ADNAN BUTT HEADS

ADVERTISEMENT

VEAH and SUNNY

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BRIAN and INGRID

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.