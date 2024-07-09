90 Day Fiance alum Annie Suwan has announced she's pregnant and expecting her first child with husband David Toborowsky after an IVF journey.

Annie underwent a successful embryo transfer procedure on June 26, and she took to Instagram on Friday, July 5 to share her big news with the world.

"The test results said I'm pregnant!!!!" Annie, 31, wrote in her caption, along with a handful of red heart and smiling emojis.

In the video, Annie says, "Hi everyone! I just want to update you. I got the news. David just got an email [from the doctor]. Come on, tell them!"

David proceeded to enter the room, showing off his phone.

"We got a phone call, and Annie is pregnant," David, 55, shares in the clip alongside an ecstatic and smiling Annie.

"Thank you all for the prayers, and your support has been overwhelming."

Annie adds, "Thank you everyone! Thank you so much. Thank you for your love and support. I can't wait... and keep sending prayers because I still need it. I'm so excited!"

David also wrote in the comments of Annie's post, "I am so happy my love you are going to be an amazing Mom.ï¸ I love so proud of you."

Congratulatory messages poured in from the 90 Day Fiance family.

Darcey Silva wrote, "Congratulations so excited for you both! Love you!"

Paola Mayfield gushed, "Congratulations Annie!! So happy for you guys!! Many blessings."

And Kenny Niedermeier commented, "Exciting!!! A baby is just a huge blessing, very happy and thrilled for you two."

David was a 48-year-old from Louisville, KY, and Annie was a 24-year-old from Bueng Kan, Thailand when she arrived in America on a K-1 visa.

After originally appearing on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, David and Annie -- who met in a bar in Thailand -- also returned for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

David struggled financially, especially when it came to impressing and receiving approval from Annie's parents. And despite allegations against David of substance abuse and infidelity, Annie still married him.

In 2019, David was working a part-time job teaching English as a Second Language classes to adults in the Lexington area, but the couple was still living in an apartment above a storage facility owned by David's friend Chris that Annie hated.

Once Annie received her travel and work permits after waiting over five months for her paperwork to be processed, she and David moved out of their apartment and began traveling the country and staying with family and friends.

In August 2019, the couple -- who have also continued to make appearances on TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk commentary show -- announced they had decided to settle in Arizona and were living in an apartment in Scottsdale.

At the time, David was making money by teaching online classes.

During a September 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, David and Annie were shown celebrating their move to a new home in Fountain Hills, AZ.

David and Annie then starred on two seasons of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which aired from 2022 to 2023.

The series showed the couple returning to Thailand to attempt to bring Annie's teenage brother Jordan and cousin Amber to America. It also documented David's weight-loss journey and the couple as they navigated marriage.

Annie said in late 2022 that she and David try to stay positive during challenging times and have fun given "life is not easy."

"Life is not perfect, [often] being too up and down," Annie explained at the time.

"But, you know, at the end of the day, I appreciate everybody who [has been] on my side no matter what I want to do, what I want to be and accept that the un-perfect part of myself and be my friend [or] my family and my husband."

Annie officially became a U.S. citizen in February 2024.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

