Walt Disney Animation Studios is teasing the Zootopia sequel, which arrives in theaters Nov. 26 and features Ke Huy Quan's voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quan lends his voice to a blue snake who joins fox Nick ( Jason Bateman ) and rabbit Judy ( Ginnifer Goodwin ) in the teaser released Tuesday.

The clip shows the trio outrunning various cops, until they ultimately face a mysterious being with glowing eyes.

According to an official synopsis, Judy and Nick "find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down."

"To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," the description continues.

The original film opened in 2016.