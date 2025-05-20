Apple TV+ is teasing Season 2 of Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 6.

In a short clip released Tuesday, Will (Rogen) hits a golf ball into a companion's eye.

"Season 2 picks up with everyone's favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises," an official synopsis says. "The duo tries their best to be each other's rock -- but sometimes rocks break things."

Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett also star.

The first pair of episodes arrive on the streamer on Aug. 6, and new shows drop weekly after that.