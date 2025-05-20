'Platonic' Season 2 gets teaser, August premiere date
UPI News Service, 05/20/2025
Apple TV+ is teasing Season 2 of Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 6.
In a short clip released Tuesday, Will (Rogen) hits a golf ball into a companion's eye.
"Season 2 picks up with everyone's favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises," an official synopsis says. "The duo tries their best to be each other's rock -- but sometimes rocks break things."
