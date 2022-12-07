Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldai±a and Kate Winslet dazzled on the red carpet Tuesday.

Saldai±a, 44, and Winslet, 47, attended the film's London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Saldai±a wore a sequin and beaded Alexander McQueen dress with a sheer skirt, while Winslet sported a charcoal-colored Badgley Mischka gown with embellished detail that she previously wore to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. The film series follows the struggles between the Na'vi race and humans on the fictional moon Pandora.

Saldai±a reprises her character Neytiri, while Winslet plays the new character Ronal.

Avatar: The Way of Water is written and directed by James Cameron.

Winslet, who previously worked with Cameron on the 1996 film Titanic, said in an interview with Deadline that reuniting with Cameron was "absolutely amazing."

"He's so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure out," she said at the premiere. "If something doesn't work, he'll say, 'Okay, let's do something else.' And so, that sense of collaboration was amazing and actually, I think probably more so than I had anticipated."

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters Dec. 16.