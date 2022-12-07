Abbott Elementary has earned a leading six Critics Choice Award nominations, including a nod for Best Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson is up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, while her co-stars Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The AMC crime drama, Better Call Saul, was nominated for five awards.

It is in the running for Best Drama Series and its stars were mentioned for individual prizes for their performances.

Bob Odenkirk is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Giancarlo Esposito will compete in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, and Carol Burnett and Rhea Seehorn were both nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Starz's Gaslit, FX's Reservation Dogs and Paramount+'s The Good Fight tied with four nominations each.

Winners will be announced at a gala to be broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.