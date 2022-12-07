'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods
UPI News Service, 12/07/2022
Abbott Elementary has earned a leading six Critics Choice Award nominations, including a nod for Best Comedy Series.
ADVERTISEMENT
Quinta Brunson is up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, while her co-stars Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The AMC crime drama, Better Call Saul, was nominated for five awards.
It is in the running for Best Drama Series and its stars were mentioned for individual prizes for their performances.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.