Zack Snyder has a new project lined up at Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter said Friday that Snyder, who recently released the two-part space opera Rebel Moon for the streaming service, will direct a new film centering on the Los Angeles Police Department.

Snyder will co-write the feature with Kurt Johnstad, whom he previously collaborated with on the 300 and Rebel Moon movies. Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce for their Stone Quarry banner.

Deadline said the untitled film takes place in "a high-stakes world of life and death," following an elite LAPD unit as it is "relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality."

"Years ago, Dan Lin and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD," Snyder said in a statement. "It's a conversation that has stuck with me. So, as you would expect, I'm very excited to now have the opportunity to partner with Dan, along with the rest of my amazing partners at Netflix, in developing this story."

Snyder's other Netflix projects include the animated series Twilight of the Gods, which premiered in September.