Sales executive Zach Shallcross and emergency room nurse Kaity Biggar got engaged on The Bachelor finale Monday.

"I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you, because, Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you. You are my world," Shallcross said.

"The love I feel for you is something I could've never imagined and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve. I love you so much. I love you with all my heart. You're the face I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you. Kaity, I want to be with you forever," he added. "You're the only one I want in my life. ... Kaity, will you marry me?"

Biggar accepted his marriage proposal and a huge Neil Lane oval-cut diamond ring.

Shallcross spent the final week of the reality dating competition show in Thailand trying to decide who he wanted to spend the rest of his life with -- Biggar or Gabi Elnicki, an account executive from Vermont -- and introducing them both to his family.