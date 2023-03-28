Martin Scorsese's fact-based murder mystery, Killers of the Flower Moon, is set to open in select theaters on Oct. 6.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio Jesse Plemons , Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal, the film will expand to a wider theatrical release Oct. 20 before it becomes available for streaming on Apple TV+ on an unspecified date.

The adaptation of David Grann's book of the same name takes place in 1920s Oklahoma where several members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation are murdered.

Scorsese and DiCaprio previously worked together on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island.

The filmmaker and De Niro have collaborated on Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, New York New York, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, Casino and The Irishman.

DiCaprio and De Niro appeared together in Marvin's Room.