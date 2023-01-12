Your Place or Mine follows Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), two best friends who realize they might have feelings for each other after they swap houses for a week.
"Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need," an official description reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.