Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Your Place or Mine.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher

Your Place or Mine follows Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), two best friends who realize they might have feelings for each other after they swap houses for a week.

"Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need," an official description reads.

Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoe Chao and Steve Zahn also star.

Netflix previously released first-look photos for the film.

Your Place or Mine is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. The film premieres Feb. 10 on Netflix ahead of Valentine's Day.