The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Thursday featuring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati.
Lockwood & Co. is based on the Jonathan Stroud book series of the same name. The series follows Lucy Carlyle (Stokes), Anthony Lockwood (Chapman) and George Karim (Hadji-Heshmati), a group of teens who run a ghost-hunting agency.
"In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision -- a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co," an official description reads.
