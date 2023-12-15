Young Royals Season 3 is coming to Netflix in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced a spring premiere for the show's third and final season Friday.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama following the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Omar Rudberg).

Malte Gardinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla also star.

Ryding and Rudberg announced in June that filming had wrapped on Season 3.

"We just wanted to let you know that Young Royals and Season 3 is done," Rudberg said at the time.

"I think one of my favorite moments from this season is shooting the the final scene," Ryding teased.

The pair then thanked fans.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support throughout the years. We really look forward to seeing this season. We think you're going to love it!" Ryding said.

Netflix is also developing a third season of its teen drama Heartstopper, which began production on Season 3 in October.