Billie Eilish says her new album is "almost done."
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter teased her third studio album during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
"We are almost done with this new album we're working on," Eilish said. "So, at some point, you will know more, but I'm not going to say anymore."
Eilish released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and her second, Happier Than Ever, in 2021.
She most recently released the single "What Was I Made For?," a song for the Barbie movie.
Eilish celebrated the success of Barbie and how "What Was I Made For?" connected with fans on The Tonight Show.
"I felt like it brought women together in this way that I feel like I haven't felt part of like that, and it made me feel really good," the star said. "And I also felt like it was bringing people together. It felt like we were all experiencing just, the life experience. Experiencing experience."
