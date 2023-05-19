Universal Pictures released the full trailer for Shooting Stars on Friday. The film based on LeBron James' high school basketball team premieres June 2 on Peacock.

An earlier teaser showed James and his real-life high school teammates reminiscing about the old days. The new 2-minute trailer details more of the story.

Young James (Marquis "Mookie" Cook) asks coach Dru Joyce (Wood Harris) coach to take him and his three friends, Lil Dru (Caleb McLaughlin), Willie McGee (Avery S. Wills, Jr.) and Sian Cotton (Khalil Everage).

The boys move to a new school under new coach (Dermot Mulroney). There, a fifth teammate, Romeo Travis (Sterling "Scoot" Henderson) also becomes one of James' lifelong friends.

The trailer shows lots of basketball action along with life lessons and clashes with students at the new school.

James and Buzz Bissinger wrote the book Shooting Stars about this period in James life. Frank E. Flowers and Tony Rettenmaier & Juel Taylor adapted the book.

Chris Robinson directed the film. James is an executive producer.