Boys Like Girls is back with new music after a decade.

The rock band released a single and music video for the song "Blood and Sugar" on Friday.

The "Blood and Sugar" video shows the members of Boys Like Girls take a beating in front of a stark white background.

"Blood and Sugar" is Boys Like Girls' first new song in more than 10 years. The group last released the album Crazy World in 2012.

"12 years is a long time, an eternity almost. the entire life of a 7th grader," Boys Like Girls wrote on Instagram.

"In 12 years we've changed as men and the world around us has changed even more. we've said goodbye to some old friends, said hello to some new ones. that fearless youthful twinkle in the eye has been replaced by new calluses on the hands and heart and couple new gray hairs."

The band said it grew "stronger," "hungrier" and more competitive in its absence.

"The fear of failure has dissipated and the identity we created as teenagers has taken on new life. everything's completely different ... everything's exactly the same. and exactly the way it should be," the group said.

"We hope you enjoy our new song. you certainly waited long enough for it. we're BOYS LIKE GIRLS and BLOOD AND SUGAR is streaming everywhere now."

Boys Like Girls consists of Martin Johnson, Gregory James, John Keefe and Jamel Hawke. The group is known for the singles "The Great Escape," "Love Drunk" and "Two is Better Than One," featuring Taylor Swift.