Netflix is giving a glimpse of You Season 4, Part 1.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the psychological thriller series Monday.

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies.

The Season 4 trailer shows Joe (Badgley) assume a new persona as a university professor in London. He falls in with "the most insane, damaged people on Earth" at the school and develops an obsession with a new woman.

Later scenes show Joe become the hunted and receive mysterious messages from a stalker.

"New year, new country, new persona -- and yet Joe can't seem to shake off his past," an official description reads.

Netflix previously released first-look photos that show Joe getting close to his new love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

The Season 4 cast also includes Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speelers.

You Season 4, Part 1 premieres Feb. 9, with Part 2 to follow March 9.