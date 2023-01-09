Prince Harry hopes to "find peace" with his brother, Prince William, and the royal family.

Harry, 38, discussed his relationship with William, 40, and their family in an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes that aired Sunday.

Harry spoke to 60 Minutes ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare. In the book, Harry describes the "full-scale rupture" with his family that contributed to himself and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepping down as senior members of the British royal family and moving to California in 2020.

Harry and Markle previously said in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that issues with Harry's family and negative experiences with the British press played a role in their departure from the U.K.

On Harry & Meghan, Harry said that William screamed and shouted at him over his exit from the royal family. He described a physical altercation on 60 Minutes.

"It was a buildup of -- frustration, I think, on his part," Harry said. "And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues, which were not based on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife. She wasn't there at the time, but through the things he was saying. I was defending myself."

"He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor," he added.

Harry confirmed that William "knocked me over."

"I landed on the dog bowl," he said. "I cut my back. I didn't know about it at the time. But, yeah, he -- he apologized afterwards. It was a pretty nasty experience."

When asked if he speaks to William, Harry said it's been "a while" since he's talked to his brother.

"Currently, no. But I look forward to -- I look forward to us being able to find peace," he said.

Harry said he "can't see" himself returning as a full-time member of the royal family but is open to a reconciliation.

"The ball is very much in their court, but, you know, Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one's telling us -- the specifics or anything. There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn't get leaked," he said.

Spare is slated for release Tuesday.