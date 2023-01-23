British progressive rock band Yes has sold its catalog to Warner Music Group.

Warner said in a press release Monday that it acquired the Atlantic Records catalog of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

Yes released several albums with Atlantic, including its self-titled debut album (1969), Fragile (1971), Close to the Edge (1972) and 90125 (1983).

The full deal includes 12 studio albums, as well as live recordings and compilations.

"My introduction to Yes came while working at a record store in Ohio in 1983. I loved the 90125 album and went to see the band live, where I was introduced to their catalog of incredible songs. I've been a fan ever since and we're absolutely thrilled and deeply honored that the strong relationship between Yes and Warner Music will continue forever," Warner Music president of global catalog Kevin Gore said in a statement.

"The entire Yes family came together and worked enthusiastically with Warner Music Group to secure this historic deal, ensuring that these iconic recordings will continue to be curated in the optimum manner to delight their fans across more than five decades, while also finding and developing new audiences for this timeless music," Yes added.

Yes was originally formed by Chris Squire, Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Peter Banks and Tony Kaye in 1968. The group has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

The band today consists of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood and Jon Davison.