God's Love We Deliver has announced the performers for its 2023 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert.

In addition, Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase and Phoebe Robinson will make appearances.

Fashion designer John Varvatos, real estate broker Douglas Elliman and concert producers Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter executive produce the event.

The Love Rocks NYC benefit concert will take place March 9 at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

Love Rocks NYC raises funds for God's Love We Deliver, an organization that cooks and delivers meals to people who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. God's Love We Deliver said it expects to cook, package and home-deliver more than 3.4 million meals this year.