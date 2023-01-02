Paramount Network announced Sunday that the second half of Season 5 of its contemporary western Yellowstone will not premiere until this summer.

So far this season, wealthy cattle rancher John Dutton ( Kevin Costner ) was sworn in as Montana governor, a job his adopted son Jamie ( Wes Bentley ) had long been groomed for and promised.

Although he still is state attorney general, Jamie is powerless because his scheming sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly), John's chief of staff, is threatening to reveal a dark secret about Jamie if he doesn't do the family bidding.

"It's very challenging and it's different for Jamie now. His perspective and his feelings about his family have now changed," Bentley told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"Beth forcing him to kill his [birth] father is a breaking point in whatever love he had for her, whatever hope he had for reconciliation is broken in him now. He shares the hatred she has for him."