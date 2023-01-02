Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

"His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner, who was airlifted to a hospital, has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, about 25 miles from Reno, a region that suffered a winter storm Saturday.

The 51-year-old actor is also known for his roles in The Hurt Locker, Wind River, American Hustle and The Town.

He has a 9-year-old daughter, Ava, with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.