'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 1 coming to Peacock on May 25
UPI News Service, 05/09/2023
Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 is heading to Peacock.
Peacock announced in a press release Tuesday that the episodes will start streaming May 25.
Seasons 1-4 are already available on the service.
Yellowstone is a Western drama that airs on Paramount Network. Peacock acquired exclusive rights to stream the show in 2020, rather than the Paramount+ streaming service, a situation Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish previously called "unfortunate."
Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series follows the Duttons, a ranch-owning family in Montana.
