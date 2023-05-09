Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Bird Box Barcelona.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the post-apocalyptic thriller film Tuesday featuring Mario Casas.

Bird Box Barcelona is inspired by the 2018 film Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock as a woman with two children who must blindfolded to avoid seeing mysterious entities that cause mass suicides.

More than 45 million accounts watched Bird Box during its first week on Netflix, according to the company.

The new film is "an expansion" of the original film.

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian (Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona," an official synopsis reads. "As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Duei±as, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia also star.

Bird Box Barcelona is written and directed by ilex Pastor and David Pastor.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The film premieres July 14 on Netflix.