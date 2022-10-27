Paramount+ announced the premiere date for 1923 on Thursday. The show will premiere Sunday Dec. 18 on the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada.

U.K. and Australia get 1923 on Dec. 19. Additional territories will be announced later.

1923 is Taylor Sheridan's second Yellowstone prequel. It follows 1883 which premiered last year.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923 as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Jacob is the brother of Tim McGraw's 1883 character, James.

Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn also star.

The show was first announced as 1932. Sheridan then set the series back nine years to tackle Prohibition and Depression era America.

Yellowstone Season 5 begins Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. Sheridan's new series, Tulsa King, also premieres Nov. 13 on Paramount+.