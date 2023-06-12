Paramount Network announced Monday that the Yellowstone prequel 1883 will air on the linear network over the summer. 1883 premieres June 18 on Paramount Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Network originally announced a marathon of all 10 episodes. Now, the first two episodes of 1883 premiere June 18 at 8 p.m EDT.

One new episode airs weekly through the summer. Each episode will include extended featurettes following the episode.

1883 originally premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021. There are 10 episodes in the season.

Set over a century before Yellowstone, 1883 shows how the Dutton family first settled in Montana. James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) bring their family from Texas to Oregon.

Isabel May plays their daughter, Elsa Dutton and Audie Rick plays John Sr. as a boy. Sam Elliott plays Shea Brennan, the guide of the caravan the Duttons join. LaMonica Garrett plays Shea's right hand, Thomas.

Taylor Sheridan created 1883 as part of the Yellowstone universe. He also created the prequel 1923 and is planning a Yellowstone follow-up after the show's fifth and final season airs.