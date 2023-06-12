"I'm looking for an emergency contact," Schumer tells Lawrence.
"We were like barely friends 10 years ago," Lawrence responds. "How did you get this number?"
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact was filmed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The special will see Schumer get "real about lasering her face, postpartum sex, her baby-naming disaster and chewable Viagra."
The special is Schumer's third stand-up comedy special for Netflix following The Leather Special (2017) and Growing (2019).
