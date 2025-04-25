'Yellowjackets' Season 3 sets record as show's most-watched season
UPI News Service, 04/25/2025
Season 3 of survival-thriller Yellowjackets is shattering viewership records.
Paramount+ announced in a press release Thursday that Season 3 of the psychological horror series is the show's most-watched season, up 3% from Season 2.
In addition, the Season 3 finale, released April 13, is the most-streamed episode yet, drawing some 3 million global viewers in its first week on Paramount+ with Showtime.
The series is now the second-most streamed Showtime original, following Dexter: Original Sin.
"Yellowjackets is a fiercely original, genre-bending phenomenon -- an electrifying bled of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama from the brilliant minds of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and brought to life by our stellar cast," said Paramount Global executive Chris McCarthy. "Season 3 drove record numbers and was key to maintaining Paramount+'s ranking as a top three SVOD for original series' minutes, proving the power of our differentiated strategy with fewer, bigger, breakthrough series."
The show follows a group of high school soccer players who become stranded in the woods after a plane crash.
