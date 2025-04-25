Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively and The Substance star Demi Moore were among "the most influential people of 2025" who attended the TIME100 gala Thursday.

Lively, 37, wore a pink, off-shoulder Zuhair Murad dress with a train. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds

"The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country's most intractable problems," civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill previously said in a tribute for TIME. "She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund... Blake is a serious person. She's a risk taker. And she's committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine."

Lively was honored as a Titan alongside Serena Williams, Ed Bastian, Lorne Michaels, Simone Biles, Doug McMillon, Miuccia Prada, Percival Everett, Ted Sarandos, Joe Rogan, Lisa Su, Mark Zuckerberg, Bonnie Y Chan, Alex Karp, Jonathan Greenblatt and Stephen J. Squeri.

Moore, 62, was honored as an Icon.

Producer and director Ryan Murphy previously described her as "more than just an award-winning actor."

"She is a high spirited force who has shaped the culture for decades... I believe her ability to tap into her pain, resilience and underestimated depth has made her one of our greatest actors," he added in his tribute for TIME.

Moore, 62, wore an ivory Gap Studio dress to the gala with a matching blazer draped over her shoulders. Other Icons include Jalen Hurts, Adrien Brody, Gisele Pelicot, Hiroyuki Sanada, Angeline Murimirwa, David Muir, Raquel Willis, Bobbi Brown, Anthony D. Romero, Yoshiki, Amy Griffin, Leon Marchand and Fatou Baldeh.

Other attendees included Arianna Huffington, Sara Sidner, Jon M. Chu, Aly Raisman, Padma Lakshmi, Napheesa Collier, Mosunmola Abudu, Alex Bazzell, SadZ Muhammad, Myles Smith, Marta Xargay Casademont, Breanna Stewart, Noa Argamani, Maria Taylor, Ismahane Elouafi, Tim Cadogan, Abby Phillip, Williem Josephson, Gayle King, Anthony Romero, Denyce Graves, Robert Montgomery, Wendy Freedman, Cordell Broadus, Nok Suntaranon and Skye Perryman.