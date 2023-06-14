Netflix announced the renewal of XO, Kitty for a second season on Wednesday. The cast of the show made an Instagram video to announce the news to fans.

Sang Heon Lee, Choi Min-yeong, Gia Kim and Anthony Keyvan pass a note from video to video. Anna Cathcart finally opens the note to reveal it says "XO, Kitty Season 2 is coming."

"Thank you so much to everybody who watched Season 1," Cathcart says. "We cannot wait to do it again."

XO, Kitty is a spinoff of the To All the Boys films. Cathcart plays Kitty, the younger sister of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in the movies.

In the show, Kitty attends high school in Korea to be closer to her boyfriend, Dae (Choi). While in Korea, Kitty meets other potential love interests and befriends other boys and girls.

XO, Kitty premiered May 18. Netflix reports the show has logged 72.1 viewing hours.

To All the Boys author Jenny Han created the show and co-showruns with Sascha Rothchild.

Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment produce XO, Kitty for Netflix.