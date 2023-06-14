Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for Shortcomings, directed by Randall Park, Wednesday. The film opens in theaters Aug. 4.

Adrian Tomine adapted his graphic novel. Justin Min stars as Ben, a cynical aspiring filmmaker in Berkeley who tries to see other people when his girlfriend, Miko ( Ally Maki ) takes an internship in New York.

When Ben starts dating, he finds other women tolerate him even less than Maki or his best friend Alice (Sherry Cola) do. Debby Ryan and Tavi Gevinson play Ben's new prospects.

Shortcomings premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival where Sony Pictures Classics bought it.

Park previously directed episodes of television, including his series Fresh Off the Boat and Disney+'s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Shortcomings is his feature film directorial debut.