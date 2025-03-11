Nickelodeon is previewing the animated comedy series Wylde Pak, which spotlights a Korean American family and the dynamics between half siblings learning to live together.

"Jack and Lily are pushed outside their comfort zones as they learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks all while helping run the family's pet grooming and boarding business," an official synopsis reads. "With guidance from their parents and grandmother, the two will learn about each other's previously separate lives, blended identity, vibrant culture, and the importance of family."

The series encompasses 26 episodes, and includes the voices of Nikki Castillo (Lily), Benjamin Plessala (Jack), Ben Pronsky (Lily and Jack's father), Jee Young Han (Lily's mother) and Jean Yoon (the kids' grandmother).

In a preview shared Tuesday, the entire family embarks on a competition at a grocery store.

"Woori World's special giveaway turns into an all-out store brawl," a synopsis of the clip says. "With customers diving, fighting, and wrecking everything in sight just to claim the prize."

A specific release date has not yet been shared, but the show is expected to arrive in the summer.

"Nickelodeon's commitment to showcasing stories about the human experience, filled with humor and adventure, holds true with the debut of the original series Wylde Pak," says Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito.