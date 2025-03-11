The Terminal List Season 2 will see the return of Chris Pratt and the addition of series newcomer Gabriel Luna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Video show takes its inspiration from Jack Carr's book series, with his sophomore novel True Believer inspiring Season 2.

Pratt, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, will reprise his role as James Reece, a Navy SEAL.

Luna, meanwhile, will portray CIA Ground Branch officer Freddy Strain, according to a synopsis, per Variety.

Deadline confirmed the casting.

In Marvel's Cinematic Universe, Luna portrayed Robbie Reyes, aka Ghost Rider, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., while Pratt has portrayed Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.

Luna is also starring in Season 2 of The Last of Us.

An official release date has not yet been shared, but filming will start soon, Variety reports.