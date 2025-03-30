Jason Statham's Working Man is the No. 1 movie in North America with $15.2 million, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Snow White with $14.2 million, followed by The Chosen: Last Supper at No. 3 with $11.5 million, The Woman in a Yard at No. 4 and Death of a Unicorn at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Princess Mononoke at No. 6 with $4 million, Captain America Brave New World at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Black Bag at No. 8 with $2.2 million, Mickey 17 at No. 9 with $1.9 million and Novocaine at No. 10 with $1.5 million.