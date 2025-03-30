The Thorn Birds and Shogun actor Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90.

The three-time Golden Globe-winner's publicist Harlan Boll told CNN the Dr. Kildare icon died Saturday in Hawaii from complications of a stroke.

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us," Chamberlain's longtime partner Martin Rabbett said in a statement to Deadline.com.

"How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure."

The Korean War veteran -- who also starred in the films Julius Caesar, The Three Musketeers and The Towering Inferno -- would have turned 91 Monday.

His final acting credit was in 2019's Finding Julia.