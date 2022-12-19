The Women Film Critics Circle named She Said as 2022's Best Movie About Women on Monday.

Writer-director Sarah Polley 's Women Talking scored the honors for Best Movie By a Woman and Best Woman Storyteller.

It also won the Adrienne Shelly Award for a film that "most passionately opposes violence against women" and the Karen Morley Award for "best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity."

Michelle Yeoh won the prize for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and she and Ke Huy Quan, her co-star in the film, were voted Best Screen Couple.

Brendan Fraser earned the Best Actor accolade for The Whale and Till won the Josephine Baker Award for "best expressing the woman of color experience in America."

Happening won for Best Foreign Film By or About Women, The Janes won for Best Documentary By or About Women, and Meilin (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) from Turning Red won for Best Animated Female.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande earned the title of Best Equality of the Sexes and The Handmaid's Tale won the award for Best TV Show.

Geena Davis won the Acting and Activism Award and Rita Moreno won the Lifetime Achievement Award.