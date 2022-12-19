The Broadway production of Almost Famous: The Musical is set to close three months after it opened.

"Rock and roll is forever, but our Broadway journey ends January 8th. Come celebrate with us before it's over," the show's Twitter feed said Monday.

"To our wonderful fans and family, our cast and crew are so thankful for joining us on this amazing ride."

The show will have played 30 previews and 77 performances.

Based on Cameron Crowe's 2000 movie, the musical takes place in 1973. Crowe wrote the book and lyrics for the stage production; Tom Kitt penned the original music and lyrics; and Jeremy Herrin directed.

"Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist," a synopsis of the show said.

"When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music."

K Pop: The Musical and Phantom of the Opera both recently announced end dates for their Broadway runs, while their neighbor Carolines Comedy Club said it is permanently closing its doors at the end of the year.