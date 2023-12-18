The Women Film Critics Circle has deemed Barbie the Best Movie About Women of 2023.

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig 's comedy -- starring Margot Robbie as the titular heroine -- also picked up the group's prize for Best Equality of the Sexes.

Past Lives was voted Best Movie By a Woman and its writer-director Celine Song earned the Best Woman Storyteller honor.

Emma Stone was named Best Actress for Poor Things, and Cillian Murphy Best Actor for Oppenheimer.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph scored the Best Supporting Actress accolade for The Holdovers.

Anatomy of a Fall was chosen Best Foreign Film By or About Women, and To Kill A Tiger was deemed Best Documentary By or About Women.

Lee Grant was presented with the Acting and Activism Award, and Dolly Parton earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) was named Best Animated Female, and Nyad co-stars Annette Bening and Jodie Foster were voted Best Screen Couple.

Lessons in Chemistry won the Best TV Series honor, while The Color Purple earned the Adrienne Shelly Award for a film that most passionately opposes violence against women.

Killers of the Flower Moon won the the Josephine Baker Award for best expressing the woman of color experience in America, as well as the Karen Morley Award for best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society.