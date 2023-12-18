NBC released the first full trailer for La Brea Season 3 on Monday. The show returns for its final season Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. EST.A teaser was released Dec. 8. The full trailer elaborates on the plot and action, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex fighting a Stegosaurus.In La Brea, several families were transported back in time by a sinkhole in the middle of La Brea Blvd. in Los Angeles. The trailer shows the families making progress towards getting home.A prehistoric gator attacks some of the survivors on a raft. Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) proves adapt with a bow and arrow.Eve (Natalie Zea) is being held prisoner in a tower. The fallen letters of the Hollywood sign suggest a conflict between past and future.La Brea also stars Eoin Macken, Chike Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Natalie Zea. David Appelbaum created and showruns La Brea.