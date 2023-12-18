NBC released the first full trailer for La Brea Season 3 on Monday. The show returns for its final season Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

A teaser was released Dec. 8. The full trailer elaborates on the plot and action, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex fighting a Stegosaurus.

In La Brea, several families were transported back in time by a sinkhole in the middle of La Brea Blvd. in Los Angeles. The trailer shows the families making progress towards getting home.

A prehistoric gator attacks some of the survivors on a raft. Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) proves adapt with a bow and arrow.

Eve (Natalie Zea) is being held prisoner in a tower. The fallen letters of the Hollywood sign suggest a conflict between past and future.