Actress Loni Anderson -- best known for her scene-stealing role as receptionist Jennifer in the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati and for her real-life marriage to late actor Burt Reynolds -- has died at the age of 79.

Anderson's publicist Cheryl J. Kagan told The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter that the two-time Emmy nominee died after a prolonged illness Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital.

The actress' other credits include Stroker Ace, Nurses, The Jayne Mansfield Story, White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd, Leave Her to Heaven, Sorry, Wrong Number and Three Coins in the Fountain.

She was also a popular guest star on various hit TV series and a fixture on the late-night talk-show circuit in the 1970s and '80s.

Her most recent project was 2023's Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, alongside Donna Mills, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray and Nicolette Sheridan.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of the wonderful Loni Anderson ! We did Bob Hope specials together & a Christmas movie 2 years ago," Fairchild wrote on X Sunday. "The sweetest, most gracious lady! I'm just devastated to hear this. Love & condolences to Bob (who was on set every day w her) & her kids and grandkids, who she adored."

"Today, my dear friend Loni Anderson passed away," actor Robert Hays posted. "She was an absolutely wonderful woman and friend, a wife, mother and grandmother. Love and condolences to Bob, Deidra, Quintin, and all the grandkids. Loni is singing with the angels now. God bless her."

"The news just came through that my dear friend Loni Anderson has passed. Like many, I am absolutely stunned and heartbroken. Our friendship has spanned many years, and news like this is never easy to hear or accept," actress Barbara Eden said.

"What can I say about Loni that everyone doesn't already know? She was a real talent, with razor smart wit and a glowing sense of humor... but, even more than that, she had an impeccable work ethic," she added. "Even beyond that, Loni was a darling lady and a genuinely good person ... I am truly at a loss for words. My condolences to her family, her husband Bob, and her children, Deidra and Quinton. Loni, you were one in a trillion, my friend, and even a trillion more."

"Sorry to bear of the passing of Loni Anderson ! She was a classy, lovely ,woman - we had a blast filming this true story about Thelma Todd , an actress who had a love affair with Lucky Luciano - RIP Loni," said actor Robert Davi.