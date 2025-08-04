Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Urban VII in 1521-- Poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900-- Musician Louis Armstrong in 1901-- Journalist Helen Thomas in 1920-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 76)-- Writer Sapphire in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 70)-- Actor\/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 64)-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 57)-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 54)-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 49)-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor\/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 42)-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 33)-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 33)