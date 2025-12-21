James Ransone -- an actor who has appeared on The Wire and Poker Face as well as IT: Chapter Two -- has died of suicide. He was 46.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office said the Maryland native hanged himself in a shed on Friday.

No other details regarding the circumstances of his death were immediately released.

Deadline said the actor had been candid about the addiction and mental health issues he suffered as a child sex-abuse survivor.

The horror production company Blumhouse paid tribute to Ransone on X Sunday.

"We are saddened by the passing of James Ransone. We are grateful to have worked with him on The Black Phone and Sinister movies. Our thoughts are with his loved ones," the studio said.

The New York Post said the actor is survived by his wife Jamie McPhee and two children.