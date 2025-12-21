Avatar: Fire and Ash is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $88 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is David with $22 million, followed by The Housemaid at No. 3 with $19 million, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at No. 4 with $16 million and Zootopia 2 at No. 5 with $14.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Five Nights at Freddy's at No. 6 with $7.3 million, Wicked: For Good at No. 7 with $4.3 million, Marty Supreme at No. 8 with $875,000, Hamnet at No.9 with $850,000 and Now You See Me Now You Don't at No. 10 with $600,000.