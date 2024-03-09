Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
UPI News Service, 03/09/2024
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey picked up five of the Razzie Awards bestowed on some of 2023's cinematic misfires on Saturday.
The horror picture that subverts the beloved bear from children's literature scored the trophies for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Screen Couple for Pooh and Piglet, played by Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell respectively.
Megan Fox earned double dishonors for Worst Actress for Johnny & Clyde and Worst Supporting Actress for Expend4bles.
