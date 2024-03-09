K-pop group Twice's With You-th is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 at No. 3, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 6, Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) at No. 7, LE SSERAFIM's Easy at No. 8, Swift's Lover at No. 9 and 21 Savage's American Dream at No. 10.