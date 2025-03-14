Will Smith announced a new studio album Friday. Based on a True Story will be available March 28.

Smith previously released singles "First Love," "Beautiful Scars," "Tantrum," "Works of Art" and "You Can Make It." The full album includes nine additional tracks.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Simone join Smith for the opening track, "Int. Barbershop Day." Teyana Taylor joins Smith for "Hard Times." Jac Ross is featured on the track "Bulletproof."

Other new tracks include "You Lookin' for Me?," "Rave in the Wasteland" and "Make It Look Easy."

On the previously released tracks, Joyner Lucas, who recorded the Smith tribute "Will," joins Smith for "Tantrum." "Beautiful Scars" includes Big Sean and OBanga, "First Love" has India Martinez and Marcin, "You Can Make It" has Fridayy and Sunday Service and Works of Art has Russ and Jaden.

Based on a True Story is Smith's first musical album since 2005's Lost and Found.

Smith posted an Instagram video Friday in which he and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Tatyana Ali dance with Doechii to her song "Anxiety."

"Waited 35 years for this dance to trend," he wrote.