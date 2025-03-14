Matlock actor Jason Ritter is slated to join HBO's upcoming Lanterns series inspired by the Green Lantern DC comic.
He will portray Billy Macon who tries to cash in on his family's name as he carries out tasks for his father, several outlets report.
His father, William, is portrayed by Garret Dillahunt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler will portray John Stewart and Hal Jordan, who are, according to an official synopsis, "two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."
