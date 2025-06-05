Will Ferrell has announced he is adapting his 2020 movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as a Broadway stage musical.

The beloved film stars Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as aspiring Icelandic pop stars who finally get their big break through the famed Eurovision Song Contest.

Ferrell is writing the book for the show with Harper Steele, co-writer of the film, and Anthony King, the author of the musical production of Beetlejuice.

"We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway," Ferrell said in a statement Wednesday.

"The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition."