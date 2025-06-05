Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach -- who both acted in FX's The Bear, have signed on to star in the new Broadway play, Dog Day Afternoon.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis wrote the stage drama, which is based on the classic 1975 movie, written by Frank Pierson and directed by Sydney Lumet.

Al Pacino and John Cazale starred in the film, which was inspired by a true story.

"Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City -- a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation," a synopsis said.

"A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge."

The show is expected to open in the spring of 2026.