Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera can now be seen in a teaser for the fact-based Apple thriller, The Lost Bus.

The pair play a bus driver and teacher, respectively, who try to save children from a wildfire.

Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which was produced by Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Greengrass and Brad Inglesby penned the adaptation of the book, Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, by Lizzie Johnson.

"The Lost Bus is the story of quiet heroism -- of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I'm honored to have been entrusted with this story," Greengrass said in a statement Sunday.

The film is to be released this fall in theaters and on Apple TV+