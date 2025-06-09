The BET Awards ceremony is expected to go on as planned Monday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, despite ongoing clashes between protesters and authorities in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

"BET remains committed to the safety of our guests and staff," a network representative told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night.

"We are working closely with the LAPD and monitoring the situation. The 2025 BET Awards will take place Monday, June 9th, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT as scheduled."

President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday amid ongoing protests against recent raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

BET shared a clip from Master P's 2023 BET Awards performance Monday morning, asking followers to "Make sure you're tapped in today for the 2025 #BETAwards 8/7c."

Slated to perform are Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carter and Leon Thomas.